Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.75 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report sales of $3.75 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Waste Management’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.61 billion and the highest is $3.83 billion. Waste Management reported sales of $3.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full-year sales of $15.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.51 billion to $16.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $16.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.52 billion to $16.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Waste Management.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.81%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Waste Management from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Waste Management from to in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.93.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,457 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $181,702.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,451.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $31,957.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,877,477.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,683 shares of company stock valued at $17,217,165. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 58,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 87,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,972,000 after acquiring an additional 12,617 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $484,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 244,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,814,000 after acquiring an additional 20,129 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $89.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.83. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $85.34 and a 12-month high of $126.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waste Management (WM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.