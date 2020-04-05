Waves Achieves Market Cap of $95.53 Million (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Waves coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00013855 BTC on exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Huobi and Livecoin. Waves has a market capitalization of $95.53 million and approximately $51.78 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Waves has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00018688 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014349 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000136 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005856 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012600 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005930 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000328 BTC.

About Waves

Waves (CRYPTO:WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 101,586,436 coins. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com. The official website for Waves is wavesplatform.com. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

Waves can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Cryptohub, HitBTC, Bittrex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex, Upbit, Coinbe, YoBit, BCEX, OKEx, Coinrail, Gate.io, Liqui, Stocks.Exchange, Exrates, Kuna, COSS, Huobi, Binance, Exmo, Livecoin, Bitbns and Indodax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

