Waves Community Token Trading 2.3% Higher This Week (WCT)

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded 32.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 5th. Waves Community Token has a total market cap of $486,988.22 and $70.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Waves Community Token has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Waves Community Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0487 or 0.00000717 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Waves Community Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014752 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.86 or 0.02573692 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 77% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00200587 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00046327 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033533 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Waves Community Token Token Profile

Waves Community Token’s launch date was January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,965 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,999,952 tokens. Waves Community Token’s official message board is wavestalk.org. The official website for Waves Community Token is wavesplatform.com. Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Waves Community Token Token Trading

Waves Community Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Community Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves Community Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Community Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Community Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.