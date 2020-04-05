Wavesbet Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $27,536.00 (WBET)

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. During the last week, Wavesbet has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wavesbet token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B. Wavesbet has a total market cap of $83,448.49 and approximately $27,536.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

inSure (SURE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00013416 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014745 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 52% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00242708 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000388 BTC.

About Wavesbet

WBET is a token. Wavesbet’s total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. The official message board for Wavesbet is medium.com/@wavesbet. Wavesbet’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wavesbet is wavesbet.io.

Wavesbet Token Trading

Wavesbet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wavesbet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wavesbet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

