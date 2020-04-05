WAX (WAXP) Market Capitalization Reaches $32.10 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 5th. In the last seven days, WAX has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One WAX token can currently be bought for about $0.0293 or 0.00000432 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, C2CX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bithumb. WAX has a total market cap of $32.10 million and $775,803.00 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014755 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.05 or 0.02590695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00202304 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 61.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00046717 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033694 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

WAX Token Profile

WAX launched on October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,634,192,444 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,093,893,239 tokens. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official message board is medium.com/wax-io. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WAX

WAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX, Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), C2CX, Bibox, Kucoin, Bittrex, Huobi, HitBTC, Upbit, Tidex, Radar Relay, Bancor Network and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

