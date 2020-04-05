WaykiChain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.55 Million (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 5th. WaykiChain has a market cap of $27.64 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WaykiChain has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WaykiChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00002153 BTC on popular exchanges including $33.94, $5.60, $32.15 and $51.55.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014752 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.86 or 0.02573692 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 77% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00200587 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00046327 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033533 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com.

WaykiChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $13.77, $50.98, $24.68, $33.94, $24.43, $5.60, $18.94, $7.50, $10.39, $20.33 and $51.55. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WaykiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

