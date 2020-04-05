WazirX Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.11 Million (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. WazirX has a total market cap of $14.11 million and approximately $10.19 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded 44.2% higher against the US dollar. One WazirX token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001933 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014752 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.86 or 0.02573692 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 77% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00200587 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00046327 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033533 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About WazirX

WazirX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,404,950 tokens. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com.

Buying and Selling WazirX

WazirX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

