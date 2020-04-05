Webchain (WEB) Market Cap Tops $59,430.00

Webchain (CURRENCY:WEB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 5th. Webchain has a market capitalization of $59,430.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Webchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Webchain has traded up 29.3% against the dollar. One Webchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, EscoDEX, Coinroom and ChaoEX .

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Webchain alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.41 or 0.00788603 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004954 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001523 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000089 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Webchain Coin Profile

WEB is a coin. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2017. Webchain’s total supply is 513,893,272 coins and its circulating supply is 163,892,747 coins. Webchain’s official Twitter account is @thewebchain. The Reddit community for Webchain is /r/Webchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Webchain is webchain.network/news/archive. The official website for Webchain is webchain.network.

Buying and Selling Webchain

Webchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RaisEX, ChaoEX , BiteBTC, EscoDEX, Coinroom and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Webchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Webchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Webchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Webchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.