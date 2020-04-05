WebDollar One Day Trading Volume Tops $38.00 (WEBD)

WebDollar (CURRENCY:WEBD) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 5th. One WebDollar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Bitrabbit. WebDollar has a market cap of $353,376.98 and approximately $38.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WebDollar has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WebDollar alerts:

inSure (SURE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014247 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00459309 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014660 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000402 BTC.

WebDollar Coin Profile

WebDollar (WEBD) is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 12,686,677,128 coins and its circulating supply is 8,738,728,871 coins. The official website for WebDollar is webdollar.io. WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WebDollar is medium.com/@webdollar.

Buying and Selling WebDollar

WebDollar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Bitrabbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WebDollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WebDollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WebDollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WebDollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WebDollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.