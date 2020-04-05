Wedbush Reaffirms Buy Rating for Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST)

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AQST. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQST opened at $1.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.40. Aquestive Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $10.00.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $16.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.78 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQST. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 6.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $932,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

