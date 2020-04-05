Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.72.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Weibo from $46.50 to $45.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Weibo from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in Weibo by 3,272.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Weibo during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Weibo by 525.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new position in Weibo during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in Weibo during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. 25.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WB traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $32.00. The stock had a trading volume of 744,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Weibo has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $72.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.74.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The information services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $468.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.99 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weibo will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

