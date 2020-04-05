Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.17.

WRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 27th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Weingarten Realty Investors stock opened at $12.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.55. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.25.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 64.82% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $119.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.37%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.24%.

In other Weingarten Realty Investors news, Director Stephen A. Lasher purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $228,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 117,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,969.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 1,295.6% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

