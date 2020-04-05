West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $466.35 Million

Brokerages expect West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) to report $466.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $464.30 million to $470.00 million. West Pharmaceutical Services posted sales of $443.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $470.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.53 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WST. Zacks Investment Research cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. West Pharmaceutical Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.04.

Shares of WST stock opened at $151.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 47.30 and a beta of 0.95. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52-week low of $109.88 and a 52-week high of $176.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WST. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,734,074 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $411,013,000 after acquiring an additional 577,028 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,101,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $165,518,000 after acquiring an additional 25,769 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 873,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $131,202,000 after acquiring an additional 43,022 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 839,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,213,000 after acquiring an additional 19,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 814,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $122,394,000 after acquiring an additional 146,033 shares in the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

