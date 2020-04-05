White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lowered its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,336 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.14% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $4,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,897,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,139,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,772,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE WTM opened at $930.14 on Friday. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $629.21 and a twelve month high of $1,168.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $962.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,064.75.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported ($7.47) earnings per share for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $23.80 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th.

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, Director Morgan W. Davis purchased 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $840.00 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,904,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.