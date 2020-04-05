WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading Down 37.6% Over Last 7 Days

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 29.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 5th. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $9.65 million and $31,425.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0386 or 0.00000566 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, FreiExchange, ZB.COM and EXX. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 37.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00016173 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

WhiteCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, EXX, ZB.COM, LBank, Bittrex and FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.