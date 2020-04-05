Wild Beast Block Price Down 2.5% This Week (WBB)

Wild Beast Block (CURRENCY:WBB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 5th. During the last week, Wild Beast Block has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One Wild Beast Block coin can currently be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wild Beast Block has a market cap of $1,259.46 and $14.00 worth of Wild Beast Block was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00596520 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015041 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007619 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000288 BTC.

About Wild Beast Block

Wild Beast Block (CRYPTO:WBB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 11th, 2015. Wild Beast Block’s total supply is 181,919 coins. Wild Beast Block’s official Twitter account is @WildBeastBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wild Beast Block is wbbos.com.

Buying and Selling Wild Beast Block

Wild Beast Block can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wild Beast Block directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wild Beast Block should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wild Beast Block using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

