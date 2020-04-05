Wild Beast Block Price Tops $0.0069 on Major Exchanges (WBB)

Wild Beast Block (CURRENCY:WBB) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 5th. One Wild Beast Block coin can now be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wild Beast Block has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Wild Beast Block has a total market capitalization of $1,246.66 and approximately $14.00 worth of Wild Beast Block was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00600237 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015211 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007683 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000287 BTC.

About Wild Beast Block

WBB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 11th, 2015. Wild Beast Block’s total supply is 181,919 coins. Wild Beast Block’s official website is wbbos.com. Wild Beast Block’s official Twitter account is @WildBeastBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wild Beast Block Coin Trading

Wild Beast Block can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wild Beast Block directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wild Beast Block should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wild Beast Block using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

