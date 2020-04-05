WinCash Achieves Market Cap of $4.25 Million (WCC)

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 5th. One WinCash coin can now be bought for approximately $2.84 or 0.00041794 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, WinCash has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar. WinCash has a total market capitalization of $4.25 million and approximately $37,270.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000915 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000355 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000070 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

WinCash Coin Profile

WinCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. WinCash’s official website is wincashcoin.io.

Buying and Selling WinCash

WinCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WinCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WinCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

