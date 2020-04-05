Wings (WINGS) Market Cap Achieves $1.45 Million

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 13.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Wings has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. Wings has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $52,202.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wings token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000220 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin, Upbit and Liqui.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $172.54 or 0.02549816 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 76.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00200399 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00046393 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033665 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Wings Token Profile

Wings’ genesis date was December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,259,412 tokens. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wings is wings.ai. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO.

Buying and Selling Wings

Wings can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gatecoin, IDEX, Bittrex, Liqui, HitBTC, Kyber Network, Upbit, Livecoin, Gate.io and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

