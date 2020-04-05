Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.65.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WING shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wingstop from $95.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Wingstop from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Wingstop from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 35,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $2,840,558.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,332 shares in the company, valued at $10,054,728.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Madison Jobe sold 957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $77,392.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,321.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,933,836 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Wingstop by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 792,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,322,000 after purchasing an additional 169,039 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Wingstop by 1,252.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,668,000 after purchasing an additional 123,803 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING traded down $1.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,895. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 112.54, a PEG ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.78. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $107.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.74.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $53.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.07 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.27%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

