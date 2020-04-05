Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $359.23 Million

Equities research analysts expect Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) to report sales of $359.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $372.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $347.90 million. Wintrust Financial reported sales of $343.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full-year sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.76 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 19.85%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS.

WTFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.90.

In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Thomas P. Zidar sold 2,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $187,492.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary D. Sweeney acquired 470 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.23 per share, with a total value of $29,718.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,123.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,426,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $617,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,369,000 after purchasing an additional 31,687 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTFC opened at $31.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.04 and a 200-day moving average of $61.50. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $78.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

