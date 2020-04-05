Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company.

WIT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Wipro in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wipro by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 318,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 72,170 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Wipro by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,077,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 235,262 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wipro by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,360,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,601,000 after purchasing an additional 684,788 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Wipro by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 987,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 228,913 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Wipro by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 378,737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 31,262 shares during the period. 2.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Wipro stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.55. Wipro has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Wipro had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wipro will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

