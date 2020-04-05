Wrapped Bitcoin Hits Market Cap of $6.88 Million (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $6.88 million and $22,867.00 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $6,979.37 or 1.01360142 BTC on popular exchanges including Kyber Network and IDEX. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 14.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00031135 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000439 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00066947 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000880 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00066552 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001521 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

