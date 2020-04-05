Wrapped Bitcoin Price Hits $6,839.23 on Top Exchanges (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $6.74 million and approximately $77,773.00 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $6,839.23 or 1.00611496 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00030468 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000458 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00069816 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000679 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00073502 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000763 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001616 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 986 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

Wrapped Bitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

