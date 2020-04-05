X-CASH Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. X-CASH has a market capitalization of $902,927.26 and approximately $29,469.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One X-CASH coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. In the last week, X-CASH has traded up 15.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000661 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00077559 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000035 BTC.

NPCoin (NPC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000451 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About X-CASH

X-CASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 52,953,828,457 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org.

Buying and Selling X-CASH

X-CASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

