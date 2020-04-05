Xchange Reaches Market Cap of $667.20 (XCG)

Xchange (CURRENCY:XCG) traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Xchange has a market capitalization of $667.20 and approximately $9.00 worth of Xchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xchange coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Xchange has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,842.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.64 or 0.02113724 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.90 or 0.03432882 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00596188 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015061 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.95 or 0.00788403 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00074641 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00025434 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00486817 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014618 BTC.

About Xchange

Xchange (XCG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 14th, 2018. Xchange’s total supply is 9,753,852 coins and its circulating supply is 9,753,850 coins. The Reddit community for Xchange is /r/XchangeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Xchange is xcgtech.com. Xchange’s official Twitter account is @Xchange_XCG.

Buying and Selling Xchange

Xchange can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

