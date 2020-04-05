XEL Achieves Market Cap of $311,419.89 (XEL)

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. XEL has a total market capitalization of $311,419.89 and approximately $99.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, XEL has traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar. One XEL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007048 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000068 BTC.

XEL Coin Profile

XEL (CRYPTO:XEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin. XEL’s official website is xel.org. The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XEL Coin Trading

XEL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

