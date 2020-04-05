XMax One Day Volume Reaches $5.38 Million (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 20% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last seven days, XMax has traded up 63.8% against the US dollar. One XMax token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, ABCC, DDEX and FCoin. XMax has a market capitalization of $9.04 million and approximately $5.38 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XMax alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00054306 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000720 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $303.66 or 0.04428896 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00068689 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00036969 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005980 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014547 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009305 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003401 BTC.

About XMax

XMax (XMX) is a token. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,363,757,963 tokens. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XMax

XMax can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, FCoin, ABCC, HADAX, Hotbit, Coinrail, OTCBTC, CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.