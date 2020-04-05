XMax Price Up 65.7% This Week (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 34.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. In the last seven days, XMax has traded up 65.7% against the U.S. dollar. One XMax token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Coinrail, DDEX and OTCBTC. XMax has a total market cap of $8.75 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00054426 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000718 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $320.68 or 0.04708323 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00068026 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037123 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014684 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009628 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003383 BTC.

XMax Profile

XMax (XMX) is a token. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,363,757,963 tokens. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XMax

XMax can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, CryptoBridge, FCoin, OTCBTC, HADAX, ABCC, Coinrail, Graviex and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

