Xriba (XRA) Price Down 18.2% This Week

Xriba (CURRENCY:XRA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Xriba has traded down 18.2% against the dollar. One Xriba token can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Xriba has a market capitalization of $443,744.42 and $265.00 worth of Xriba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Xriba alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.94 or 0.01001114 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00049617 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001736 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000715 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Xriba Profile

Xriba (XRA) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2015. Xriba’s total supply is 275,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,609,872 tokens. Xriba’s official Twitter account is @xribapay. Xriba’s official website is xriba.com.

Xriba Token Trading

Xriba can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xriba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xriba should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xriba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Xriba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xriba and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.