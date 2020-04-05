XRP Price Tops $0.18 on Top Exchanges (XRP)

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 5th. Over the last seven days, XRP has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. XRP has a total market cap of $7.92 billion and $1.68 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRP coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00002653 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), Braziliex, Huobi and Exmo.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XRP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014751 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $176.68 or 0.02600123 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00201827 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 62.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00046913 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033741 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00103972 BTC.

About XRP

XRP was first traded on February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,991,024,920 coins and its circulating supply is 43,935,664,307 coins. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

Buying and Selling XRP

XRP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, BCEX, GOPAX, Coindeal, HitBTC, CoinBene, Koineks, BitBay, BitFlip, Bitlish, ZB.COM, Coinone, Ovis, Bits Blockchain, WazirX, Cryptomate, CEX.IO, Bitbank, Huobi, BTC Trade UA, Bitsane, Coinbe, Kuna, Indodax, Sistemkoin, Exmo, BtcTurk, Covesting, Liquid, Kraken, OpenLedger DEX, Stellarport, MBAex, Gatehub, Coinsquare, Poloniex, Bitstamp, BitMarket, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, DragonEX, Exrates, LakeBTC, Coinsuper, OTCBTC, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, CoinEgg, Cryptohub, Binance, FCoin, Bitbns, Coinhub, Bitfinex, Fatbtc, Upbit, Independent Reserve, RippleFox, Instant Bitex, Gate.io, Bitso, Tripe Dice Exchange, Ripple China, BTC Markets, Vebitcoin, BX Thailand, Coinrail, B2BX, CoinFalcon, Korbit, Bithumb, Bitinka, Zebpay, Braziliex, Altcoin Trader, Koinex, C2CX, ABCC, DigiFinex and Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XRP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.