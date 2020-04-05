YEE (YEE) Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 5th. YEE has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $161,316.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, YEE has traded up 77.4% against the U.S. dollar. One YEE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, FCoin, DEx.top and Huobi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get YEE alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00054400 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000722 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $296.19 or 0.04328520 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00068938 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037004 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006011 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014597 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009342 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003406 BTC.

YEE Profile

YEE is a token. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com.

YEE Token Trading

YEE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, DigiFinex, Huobi, ABCC, CoinTiger, DEx.top and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.