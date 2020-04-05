YEE (YEE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $191,442.00

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded up 24.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 5th. YEE has a market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $191,442.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, YEE has traded up 73.6% against the U.S. dollar. One YEE token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Huobi, CoinTiger and FCoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00054612 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000719 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $316.97 or 0.04663363 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00068570 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037121 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006073 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014718 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009610 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003384 BTC.

About YEE

YEE (YEE) is a token. It launched on January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com.

Buying and Selling YEE

YEE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, ABCC, OKEx, DigiFinex, FCoin, Huobi and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

