Yirendai Ltd – (NYSE:YRD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of Yirendai Ltd – (NYSE:YRD) have earned an average rating of “Sell” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.27.

A number of equities analysts have commented on YRD shares. Morgan Stanley cut Yirendai from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut Yirendai from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut Yirendai from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.20 to $3.70 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Yirendai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yirendai during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Yirendai by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yirendai during the third quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Yirendai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Yirendai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:YRD opened at $3.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average of $5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $344.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.91. Yirendai has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The technology company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $3.08. The company had revenue of $339.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.08 million. Yirendai had a return on equity of 36.76% and a net margin of 13.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yirendai will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

About Yirendai

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard loan products; and fasttrack loan products through mobile applications. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

