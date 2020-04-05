YOU COIN Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 5th. During the last week, YOU COIN has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One YOU COIN token can currently be bought for $0.0305 or 0.00000448 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YOU COIN has a total market cap of $16.94 million and $10.42 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014751 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.45 or 0.02566689 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 79.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00201235 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00046365 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000637 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033568 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

YOU COIN Token Profile

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 tokens. YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2.

YOU COIN Token Trading

YOU COIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

