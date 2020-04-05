Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) will post $30.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.00 million to $33.90 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full-year sales of $115.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $95.55 million to $140.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $131.25 million, with estimates ranging from $97.81 million to $162.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $33.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.67 million.

Several research firms recently commented on MNRL. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

In related news, Director John R. Sult purchased 10,000 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harold D. Carter purchased 4,000 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.03 per share, for a total transaction of $48,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 28,375 shares of company stock worth $246,060 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Brigham Minerals by 153,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Brigham Minerals by 624.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Brigham Minerals by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Brigham Minerals stock opened at $9.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.71. Brigham Minerals has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $23.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.10%. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is 266.67%.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

