Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.88 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) will post sales of $4.88 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Macy’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.71 billion and the highest is $5.30 billion. Macy’s posted sales of $5.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full year sales of $22.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.19 billion to $23.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $23.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.02 billion to $23.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Macy’s.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS.

M has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.36.

Shares of NYSE M opened at $4.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.49. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $26.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.377 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 31.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th.

In other news, insider John T. Harper sold 6,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $33,492.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,459.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,582,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 145,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 18,768 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,391,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,650,000 after acquiring an additional 226,935 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,637,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Macy’s (M)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.