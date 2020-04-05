Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $380.43 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) to report $380.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $393.20 million and the lowest is $369.00 million. Watts Water Technologies reported sales of $388.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full year sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $400.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.98 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share.

WTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood cut Watts Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Seaport Global Securities cut Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.32.

WTS stock opened at $75.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12. Watts Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $69.02 and a 1 year high of $114.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $46,518,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,484,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,005,000 after purchasing an additional 140,039 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 430,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,996,000 after purchasing an additional 122,890 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 292,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,190,000 after purchasing an additional 116,575 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 209,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,895,000 after purchasing an additional 88,242 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

