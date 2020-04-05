Zacks: Analysts Expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $784.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) to post $784.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Albemarle’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $808.00 million and the lowest is $750.40 million. Albemarle posted sales of $832.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full-year sales of $3.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.02). Albemarle had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $992.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cfra lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $86.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Albemarle from $96.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Albemarle from $105.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.72.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 2,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $197,004.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,751,533. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $212,549.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,572.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,611,734. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,479,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 6.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $507,101,000 after purchasing an additional 417,021 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 642,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,944,000 after purchasing an additional 272,809 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,462,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $179,838,000 after purchasing an additional 205,923 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,220,000 after purchasing an additional 169,261 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $52.70 on Friday. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $48.89 and a 52-week high of $99.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

