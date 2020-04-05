Zacks: Analysts Expect Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $697.38 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) to report sales of $697.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $726.03 million and the lowest is $622.70 million. Cheesecake Factory reported sales of $599.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will report full year sales of $2.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cheesecake Factory.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $694.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.79 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 21.28%. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

CAKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $15.51 on Friday. Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.62. The company has a market cap of $678.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is 55.17%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 9,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,078,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,904,000 after purchasing an additional 13,371 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $422,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

