Zacks: Analysts Expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $287.20 Million

Equities research analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) will post sales of $287.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for NuVasive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $286.10 million and the highest is $288.35 million. NuVasive posted sales of $274.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $981.78 million to $1.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.93 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NUVA. SVB Leerink upgraded NuVasive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVasive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.06.

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $43.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.41. NuVasive has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $81.91.

In related news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $239,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuVasive in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in NuVasive by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 887,533 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,642,000 after buying an additional 77,925 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NuVasive by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 613,105 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,418,000 after buying an additional 15,653 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NuVasive in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,528,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NuVasive by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,733 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,586,000 after acquiring an additional 20,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

