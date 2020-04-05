Zacks: Analysts Expect Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $85.99 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) will post $85.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Qualys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $86.64 million and the lowest is $84.54 million. Qualys posted sales of $75.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualys will report full year sales of $364.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $354.00 million to $368.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $420.10 million, with estimates ranging from $389.00 million to $449.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Qualys.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.68 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 21.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Qualys from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.40.

In related news, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $33,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,469,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.26, for a total value of $643,386.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,103,425.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,261 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,130. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Qualys by 23.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 46,875 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the third quarter worth about $714,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 17.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter worth about $1,272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $87.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.32 and a beta of 0.90. Qualys has a 12 month low of $63.37 and a 12 month high of $95.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.01.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qualys (QLYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.