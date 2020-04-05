Zacks: Analysts Expect Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $205.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) will post $205.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $214.00 million and the lowest is $202.50 million. Silicon Laboratories reported sales of $188.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full year sales of $838.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $820.45 million to $860.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $911.72 million, with estimates ranging from $832.47 million to $950.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $219.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SLAB shares. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $123.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

In other news, SVP Sandeep P. Kumar sold 5,177 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $621,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,382,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 15,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,447 shares in the company, valued at $52,013,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,102 shares of company stock worth $2,606,021. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 602,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,821,000 after acquiring an additional 23,626 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 233,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,100,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $50,969,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

SLAB opened at $78.08 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $65.09 and a one year high of $122.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.24.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

