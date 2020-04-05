Zacks: Analysts Set $12.50 Price Target for Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST)

Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) has earned an average broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $12.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.28 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Limestone Bancorp an industry rank of 224 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Limestone Bancorp stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Limestone Bancorp has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $18.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.61.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $10.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 million. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 18.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director W Glenn Hogan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $69,400.00. Also, Director Kevin James Kooman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $184,200.00. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $328,600. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMST. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 233,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 21,328 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in Limestone Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $483,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 344,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 28,044 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in Limestone Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $540,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in Limestone Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

