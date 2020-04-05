Zacks: Analysts Set $19.00 Price Target for Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA)

Shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s rating score has improved by 50% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $19.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Southern National Banc. of Virginia an industry rank of 230 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th.

NASDAQ:SONA opened at $8.30 on Friday. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.69 million, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.98.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $24.03 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Southern National Banc. of Virginia will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Southern National Banc. of Virginia news, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. purchased 15,000 shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.09 per share, with a total value of $226,350.00. Also, Chairman Georgia S. Derrico purchased 40,000 shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 514,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,701,419.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 72,584 shares of company stock valued at $758,213 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 21,855 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 158.6% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 475,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 291,640 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,861,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia Company Profile

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

