Zacks: Benefytt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BFYT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Benefytt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BFYT) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the four analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. Benefytt Technologies’ rating score has improved by 10.2% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $51.25 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.36 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Benefytt Technologies an industry rank of 90 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Benefytt Technologies alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut Benefytt Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of BFYT opened at $17.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Benefytt Technologies has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $254.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.22.

About Benefytt Technologies

Benefytt Technologies, Inc engages in the distribution of individual and family health insurance plans. It operates through the following segments: Medicare Segment and IFP Segment. The Medicare Segment includes offering of Medicare-related health insurance plans. The IFP Segment includes individual and family health insurance plans (“”IFP””), short-term medical (“”STM””) insurance plans, health benefit insurance plans (“”HBIP””) and supplemental products which include a variety of additional insurance and non-insurance products.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Benefytt Technologies (BFYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Benefytt Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefytt Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.