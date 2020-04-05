Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) will report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.08. Falcon Minerals posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Falcon Minerals.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $13.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.38 million.

FLMN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Falcon Minerals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Falcon Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.65.

Falcon Minerals stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.60. 239,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,590. Falcon Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $9.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.77%. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.19%.

In other news, major shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll sold 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $5,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Al J. Hirshberg acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 105,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,026.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLMN. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 735,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after buying an additional 194,333 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Falcon Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,635 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Falcon Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Falcon Minerals (FLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.