Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $227.88 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) will report sales of $227.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $248.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $188.28 million. Gentherm reported sales of $257.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full year sales of $930.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $845.31 million to $978.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.34. Gentherm had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $230.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Gentherm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

THRM has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Gentherm from to in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Gentherm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM opened at $28.65 on Friday. Gentherm has a 52-week low of $27.24 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The company has a market capitalization of $990.98 million, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Gentherm by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 10,879 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in Gentherm by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 104,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 51,980 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Gentherm by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,486 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Gentherm by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,125 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Gentherm by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 272,156 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,081,000 after acquiring an additional 9,480 shares during the last quarter.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

