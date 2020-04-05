Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) will report $83.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Inogen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $88.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $81.08 million. Inogen posted sales of $90.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Inogen will report full year sales of $386.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $382.10 million to $389.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $424.31 million, with estimates ranging from $417.80 million to $429.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). Inogen had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $78.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Inogen’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

INGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Inogen from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Inogen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inogen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

INGN opened at $50.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.11. Inogen has a 1 year low of $31.21 and a 1 year high of $95.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inogen by 1,273.4% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 976,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $66,756,000 after buying an additional 905,827 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Inogen by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 723,852 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,680,000 after buying an additional 20,132 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Inogen by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 494,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,762,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,580,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 281,027 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

