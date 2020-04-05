Zacks: Brokerages Expect Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $678.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) to post $678.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avaya’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $693.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $664.00 million. Avaya reported sales of $714.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avaya will report full-year sales of $2.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.46). Avaya had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a positive return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.00 million.

Several analysts have commented on AVYA shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Avaya from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

In related news, CAO Shefali A. Shah bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $91,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVYA. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Avaya in the first quarter worth $20,120,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Avaya by 20.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 24,764 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Avaya by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Avaya by 7.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Avaya by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 242,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AVYA opened at $6.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Avaya has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The company has a market cap of $665.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.67.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

